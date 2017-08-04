Volleyball Practice Gets Underway

By LARRY GAGE

The Port Isabel High volleyball teams reported for the first day of practice at the high school on Tuesday. More than 50 Lady Tarpon hopefuls hit the court at Tarpon Gym early in the A.M. and began to get serious in their preparations for the 2017 season.

The Press found head volleyball coach Julie Breedlove at the athletic offices Tuesday afternoon and she talked about how it’s all coming together.

“We had a great couple of practices. We started early, about 7:00 this morning. We made sure the kids all had their paper work, and we had about 50, 52 kids show up today.

