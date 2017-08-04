Silver Tarpon Band, all together now

By LARRY GAGE

The percussionists started showing up in the band halls in the last days of June. The brass and woodwinds began holding sectionals July 17. Band officers have been elected and color guard members have also been hard at work learning the new show. But until this week the band had not been working together as a whole.

For weeks, going back to the end of the school year, the band halls at good old Port Isabel High were quiet and lonely places. On Monday, for the first time this summer, the entire band was assembled together in one room in the instrumental music department, and both band halls will be anything but quiet or lonely from now on.

