School board gearing up for new year

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Point Isabel School Board of Trustees made quick work of several housekeeping items on the agenda during a regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Among the items came approvals for payments to facility and infrastructure improvement projects.

The board approved a $25,000 payment to Brownsville-based Ziwa Corporation for improvements to the road leading to Port Isabel Junior High. “Everything has been completed and we’re very satisfied with the project,” said Henry LeVrier, deputy superintendent for business and operations.

The board also approved the $109,000 purchase of a 125-ton air cooled chiller to be used at the junior high. “This completes the purchase of chillers, we hope, for a while,” said Superintendent Dr. Lisa Garcia.

And finally, the board approved a $1,092 purchase of a Dell computer which will be used by the district’s diagnosticians. Dr. Garcia explained the purchase needed board approval as the district has exceeded their allotted purchasing agreement with Dell for the year.

