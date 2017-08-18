Commission approves community events

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel City Commission discussed a number of upcoming community events during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15. Among them were Pachanga in the Park, National Night Out and the City’s annual Christmas tree lighting.

First up was the popular Pachanga in the Park. Held at Washington Park since its inception, City Manager Jared Hockema said the Pachanga’s planning committee has suggested the event be moved to Laguna Madre Park off of Port Road behind the Laguna Madre Youth Center.

“We’re considering having it at the baseball field … due to the parking and the size of the crowds that we’ve had,” Hockema said.

Changing the location from the small community park, which is bordered on all side by private residences, to the Little League baseball fields would also be a boon to the residents surrounding Washington Park.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.