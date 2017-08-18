Torres preps for junior year at UTSA

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Former Port Isabel High student-athlete Gabby Torres completed her sophomore year at the University of Texas – San Antonio (UTSA) this past spring, and has worked hard on her summer training regimen as she prepares for her junior year as a business management major.

The Press spoke with Torres recently by telephone and she shared her thoughts on how things are going athletically and academically.

“My sophomore year I was able to lift more and get stronger, which helped me to improve. (I had a) new training program that was different from my freshman year, so that helped as well.”

After graduating second in the Class of 2015 Torres made a relatively smooth transition to college that fall.

