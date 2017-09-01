Island recaps storm preps after Harvey

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council voted on three financial items as well as weighed in on the Island’s efforts relating to Hurricane Harvey during a special session held on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Mayor Barry Patel kicked off the comments related to Harvey, thanking all those involved with the Island’s preparation efforts. He also thanked those who have already answered the call to send assistance to Houston. “We’ll stay prepared,” said the Mayor regarding the next storm that is brewing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Council member Paul Munarriz echoed the mayor’s praise and emphasized the significance of this event as a preparedness drill. “You guys did a great job,” said Munarriz of the performance by the City’s Emergency Operations Center.

City Manager Susan Guthrie also thanked the staff for their efforts. She said that as they worked through the preparedness plan, they found a couple of things they would like to fine tune. “I do think we were very prepared,” she commented.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.