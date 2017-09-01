Special election slated for Nov. 7

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A special election to fill the vacated Place 5 seat on the Laguna Vista Town Council is scheduled on Nov. 7.

The vacancy was created with the resignation of Councilman Gary Meschi in July.

Victor Worrell is the only candidate to date to applied for a position on the ballot.

In his letter of resignation, Meschi cited personal reasons for the resignation, but also said he could not work with a Council that did not make decisions in the best interest of the community.

His resignation was not approved by the Council who expressed disappointment with Meschi’s resignation and cost to conduct the election.

