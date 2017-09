By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Rev. Patrick Roland Wells has announced his retirement from Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Wells will return to Houston where he will join a priest’s retirement community. He is shown with members of the church’s 10 a.m. mass choir.

Victor Baldovinos | Courtesy photo

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.