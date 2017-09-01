School district passes budget

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

After a summer’s worth of protracted budget planning meetings, the Point Isabel School Board of Trustees made quick work of passing the 2017-2018 fiscal budget during a special meeting held last Thursday.

“Our total budget … is, in expenditures, about $44.9 million,” said Henry LeVrier, deputy superintendent of business and operations shortly after the meeting adjourned. Also included in this year’s budget is a $16.7 million remittance to the state’s Chapter 41 recapture program, also known as the Robin Hood Plan.

The budget planning process began in June, one week after the 85th Legislature adjourned, but before Gov. Greg Abbott called for a special session. It was during this interim period when school officials had the least amount of information to work with. On tap for potential legislative discussions was a statewide teacher pay raise proposal. Too, the District was contending with a $763,000 funding shortfall after a tax rate compression compensation program expired this year.

