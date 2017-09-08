Cunningham resigns as city attorney

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Kathy Cunningham, daughter of the late Paul Cunningham, has resigned as South Padre Island’s city attorney. Cunningham was named to the position after the death of her father in February. The elder Cunningham had served as the City’s attorney since its incorporation in the early 1973 and was instrumental in its incorporation process.

South Padre Island City Council accepted Cunningham’s resignation during a regular meeting Wednesday, Sept. 6. Following the acceptance of Cunningham’s resignation, the Council next directed City Manager Susan Guthrie to conduct a recruitment process for her replacement and authorized the city manager to negotiate and enter into an agreement with Denton, Navarro, Rocha Bernal & Zech, PC for interim city attorney services. “I would like to thank Kathy Cunningham for stepping in and helping us out through the interim process,” commented Mayor Patel.

Budget amendments and capital improvement planning highlighted the rest of the Council meeting Wednesday.

