Tarpons on the road at Hidalgo

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons are back in action this week, after taking last week off, and on Friday they will make their longest road trip of the regular season to Hidalgo.

The Press sat down this week with Tarpon head coach Jaime Infante to get his thoughts on the game.

To begin with, the fact that he will be facing off against an old foe is not lost on Coach Infante, but he does not see anything special about the fact that the new head coach for the Pirates in 2016 is none other than the man who patrolled the sidelines as the Tarpon head man for the past 16 seasons, one Montgomery Stumbaugh.

Twelve times, from the 2002 through 2013 seasons, these two coaching stalwarts were on opposite sidelines for a South Texas Friday night gridiron contest.

