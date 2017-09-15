Port Isabel ready for Pachanga

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel City Commission made quick work of Tuesday’s agenda, hearing updates on the Laguna Madre Youth Center, the City’s revolving loan program, and preparations for the upcoming Pachanga in the Park.

Pachanga in the Park, the City’s popular outdoor family-friendly festival, is undergoing some changes this year. Held at Washington Park since its inception, the event’s growing attendance means it’s quickly outgrowing the space available at the small residential park. Due to that, Pachanga has been moved to Laguna Madre Park off Port Road.

City Manager Jared Hockema said the event is already on pace to exceed the number of sponsorships this year, and has already booked over 20 vendors. Along with a wide variety of food and games for kids, residents can look forward to entertainment from The Tejano Boys.

Pachanga in the Park is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.