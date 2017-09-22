CVA mulls marketing strategies after storm

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

‘We’re open for business’ was the message the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Advisory (CVA) Board sought to convey in response to the effect of Hurricane Harvey on Island tourism.

That was the news as the board met on Thursday, Sept. 14 to discuss marketing strategies promoting travel to South Padre Island. A representative from The Atkins Group, a company working with the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) to market the Island, explained the effort to address the issue.

“It meant taking about $100,000 of remaining fiscal year funds and determining how to best evaluate those funds and allocate them into the market pretty quickly so we can make the biggest impact as we round out September,” said the representative. She explained that plan included streaming TV services as well as advertising through vacation rental by owner (VRBO).

“What we did was take the opportunity to amplify what was left on our plan and add to the buy so that we had another impact in layer of volume and then also explore some new media vehicles,” she stated. Regarding the Houston market, the representative shared that their research identified parts of that area were not impacted by the storm, and suggested “letting them know that we’re open for business.”

