Debate over Clayton’s Pier continues

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The plan to rezone an area including the proposed Clayton’s Fishing Pier was once again the subject of debate during a pair of public hearings held at the Thursday, Sept. 21 meeting of the South Padre Island Planning and Zoning Committee.

On Sept. 12, the SPI Development Standards Review Task Force held similar public hearings and took action to recommend denying the requests for both the rezone, as well as to granting a special use permit.

SPI Development Services Director Dr. Sungman Kim led off the discussion on the proposed rezone, reminding commissioners that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Texas General Land Office (GLO), the SPI Shoreline Task Force and the SPI City Council have all previously approved the construction of the pier and a Beach and Dune protection permit was granted.

The proposal calls for changing the designation of certain beach and submerged land areas east of Block 20, Padre Beach Estates Subdivision (La Quinta Inn & Suites), Contran Subdivision Lot 2 (Clayton’s Beach Bar), East Tract 17, Padre Beach Estate Subdivision (Clayton’s Fishing Pier), and East Tract 16, Padre Beach Estate Subdivision (Marriott, Court Yard) from District B, Multi-family dwelling, apartment, motel, hotel, condominium, townhouse district to District PBN (Padre Boulevard North) Character Zone.

“The City has received 32 objection letters,” stated Kim. He explained the letters came from residences in that area including Las Villas, the Tiki Condominiums, and the Villas of South Padre. Kim demonstrated that in terms of owners within 200 feet of the proposed site, the objection represented only 2.2 percent of owners. He concluded by providing a staff recommendation to approve the rezone.

Clayton Brashear, owner of the proposed pier project, was first up to speak in support of the rezone. Brashear reminded the committee that the project began in 2012.

