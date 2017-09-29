Air Fiesta looking for new home after airport ouster

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF), hosts of the popular Air Fiesta airshow, are in search of a new home after learning this week that they will no longer be able to stay at the Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport.

The CAF announced the news on Facebook Monday. As a result, the 2018 Air Fiesta has been cancelled.

“We were told a week ago Friday that if we wanted to stay we would have to pay $7,000 a month in rent and pay for our utilities,” said Airshow Chairman Dave Hughston in a phone interview Tuesday.

Hughston said the organization was concerned they might have to look for new accommodations sometime soon, but were still caught by surprise by the City of Brownsville’s decision last week. “We’re not angry, we’re not bitter, we’re not really, really upset. We’re just a little disappointed,” Hughston said.

The CAF and its World War II aviation museum have been at the airport since 1991. Originally, the organization’s tenancy was governed by a five year lease, but it was never renewed after its expiration, Hhughston said.

