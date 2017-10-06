Sandcastle Days marks 30th year

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Sculptors have been building sandcastles on South Padre Island for 30 years. And what once was a small event — the brainchild of Lucinda Wierenga and Walter “Amazing Walter” McDonald — has now blossomed into an Island favorite that draws up to 30,000 people to the powder soft sand each fall.

“It’s really a neat time as far as I’m concerned. We’ve got good sand here and (we’re) showing the world what we can do,” Wierenga told the PRESS recently.

“This is kind of where master sand sculpture started in Texas,” she said.

In honor of the milestone anniversary, this year’s theme is a 30th birthday party, Wierenga said. A dozen master sand sculptors from across the country, and as far away as Holland, will be at Clayton’s Beach Bar all weekend working on their gargantuan sculptures. “They’re amazingly talented,” Wierenga said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.