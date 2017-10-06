Lawsuit threatened over marina issue

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Town of Laguna Vista could face legal action if it adopts a proposed revised lease agreement with the Laguna Madre Recreation Association. The association manages and controls the Town-owned marina.

“The proposed lease agreement condones LVRA’s unlawful operation and codifies a policy of deliberate indifference toward the public’s property interest in the land subject to the lease,” reads a letter dated Aug. 8, from Brownsville-based lawyer Michael Gonzalez addressed to the Town’s attorney, Ricardo Morado,

Gonzalez represents an unnamed client to whom he refers as a concerned resident of Laguna Vista who has retained this law firm to notify the Town of possible legal action regarding the Town Council’s imminent decision to extend and materially alter the existing lease.

Further concerns deal with a possible conflict of interest by two Laguna Vista Council Members who voted on the proposed lease agreement.

“Additionally, my client’s legal claims will include procedural challenges on the basis that two Town Councilmen negotiated and voted on the current version of the proposed Marina Lease while maintaining substantial ties as member of LVRA.

