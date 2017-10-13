Contest season on for Silver Tarpon Band

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Contest season has begun for the Port Isabel High Silver Tarpon Marching Band and the first contest took place last week in Mercedes.

It was the second year for the Queen City Marching Festival and the Silver Tarpon Band did quite well in its first competitive appearance of the season.

The band was voted Best in Class 4A by the judges and the Silver Tarpon percussion section also earned Best in Class standing on the day and third overall. The color guard placed second in class and fourth overall. The band was ranked third overall of the 19 bands that were on hand. All classes, from 2A to 6A were represented.

“I was very pleased with the outcome from this contest this past Saturday,” Head Band Director Scott Hartsfield told the Press this week. “It was a young band – there were a lot of nerves, being on the field in a contest situation for the first time.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.