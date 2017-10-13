«

Lady Tarpons holding third in district

by Editor

October 13, 2017

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons volleyball team is hanging on in third place in the District 32-4A standings.  They split their last two matches with a win at home against Hidalgo last Saturday and a loss at La Feria Tuesday night.

They won the Hidalgo match three sets to one; 26-14, 25-13, 17-25, 25-20.  La Feria got them 18-25, 9-25, 25-23, 24-26, to take that match, 3-1.

The Lady Tarpons are now 6-5 in district play and remain in third place in the stand-ings behind La Feria and Raymondville.  There are three district matches left to be played.

