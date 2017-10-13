Port Isabel mulls Laguna Heights annexation

By DINA ARÉVALO

Recent interest from developers has spurred conversations within the City of Port Isabel about annexing portions of Laguna Heights.

Such was the discussion during Tuesday’s Port Isabel City Commission meeting. The land in question would be from Michigan Street to Roy Street, explained City Manager Jared Hockema.

“There are things that happen there in Laguna Heights that flow into Port Isabel,” the city manager said.

“I think it’s long overdue. I think we’ve got to take the bull by the horns,” said Mayor Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora, though he acknowledged that an annexation may be difficult on residents who currently live in the unincorporated community.

Hockema explained the Laguna Madre region is likely to see continued growth in the future, and that interest from developers, who wish to construct new homes, is illustrative of how the City will have to consider annexation eventually.

