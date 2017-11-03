Port Isabel donates fire truck to Mexican city

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel Volunteer Fire Department, along with the City of Port Isabel, had the honor of donating a fire truck to a Mexican town which had a great need for one.

For years, the city of Valle Hermoso, a community with approximately 65,000 residents, had been making do with an aging fire truck donated to them by the City of San Benito decades ago. It was the only fire truck the fire department had, and when it ultimately broke beyond repair, it left the already underequipped department in a poor position to help their community during emergencies.

Enter the City of Port Isabel, which had fairly recently mothballed a 25-year-old fire truck that was in good working order. Modernized regulations meant the City couldn’t sell or donate the truck to another community here in the U.S., but for a town in Mexico, the vehicle was a beacon of hope.

“We are grateful. We firefighters from Valle Hermoso, we thank each and every one of you with all our hearts,” said Comandante Esteban Carrjon Aguirre in Spanish. Carrjon Aguirre is the fire chief for the Valle Hermoso Fire Department.

“Frankly, we don’t have the equipment to answer emergency calls. This donation from Port Isabel to Valley Hermoso will be of great benefit to our citizens,” he said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.