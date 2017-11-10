Laguna Madre elections see mixed results

By DINA ARÉVALO

The Laguna Madre Water District’s (LMWD) bond election has failed, with 57 percent of voters casting their ballots against the proposal.

According to unofficial election results released by the Cameron County Elections Department, which administered the election, voters cast a total of 421 ballots. There were 179 votes for and 238 votes against the bond.

The majority of those votes came during early voting, with the County reporting that 159 votes for and 230 votes against the bond being cast during the two week early voting period which ended Nov. 3.

If it had been approved, the water district would have issued just over $16.4 million in bonds to fund seven improvement projects at facilities across the region.

Those projects included:

Sludge drying beds at Water Treatment Plant No. 2

A sludge holding tank at the Port Isabel Wastewater Treatment Plant

A system-wide rehabilitation of the District’s lift stations

Improvements to the aeration basin and hydraulic system at the Isla Blanca Wastewater Treatment Plant on South Padre Island

A new headworks at the Andy Bowie Wastewater Treatment Plant on South Padre Island

Energy efficiency improvements at the Andy Bowie Wastewater Treatment Plant on South Padre Island

Grit removal and installation of a new headworks at the Isla Blanca Wastewater Treatment Plant on South Padre Island.

