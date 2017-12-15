Inaugural parade a huge success

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Despite the rare appearance of snow in the Laguna Madre area in the days preceding, the City of Port Isabel successfully held its first ever Christmas Parade Saturday night. The event was immediately followed by the City’s 10th Annual Community Tree Lighting ceremony.

City Manager Jared Hockema was on scene at Beulah Lee Park before the parade began, supervising the final details of the evening’s festivities. “We’re excited. It’s the first time ever, so we hope for a good event. Obviously, the weather’s a little cool, so that may dampen things a little bit, but we’re excited,” Hockema said. “We always have such a great event with the Christmas tree lighting, and we got some new decorations up this year, so we’re just looking to see if we can get a little more Christmas spirit,” he said.

When asked what the holidays mean to him personally, Hockema simply replied “Togetherness.”

The parade began at the Laguna Madre Youth Center on Port Road and proceeded east on Queen Isabella Boulevard, ending at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center. Local Boy Scout Troop 59 led the parade, followed by the Port Isabel High School cheerleaders aboard a Port Isabel Volunteer Fire Department truck, various floats, the Silver Tarpon Marching Band and dance troupes from all the local schools.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.