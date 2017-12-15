Valley Crossing Pipeline topic of Chamber coffee

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce welcomed Devin Hotzel, of Valley Crossing Pipeline last Thursday during a Coffee and Conversation event at Kranzler.

Hotzel spoke about his company’s natural gas pipeline currently under construction in the Rio Grande Valley. The pipeline traces a route from Agua Dulce down along Highway 77 into the Valley, and into the Port of Brownsville along Highway 48. The end point of the project is slated to be several miles offshore, underneath the Gulf of Mexico, where it will be connected to a Mexican-owned pipeline in order to supply natural gas to that country.

“The sole purpose of that is to move natural gas for the purpose of power generation, electric generation,” Hotzel said, explaining that one of the primary customers in Mexico is the Comisión Federal de México (CFE).

Hotzel said Mexico’s efforts to address issues with its electrical grid, as well as its air quality were key factors driving this aspect of the pipeline project.

“They have a huge demand for natural gas. They have demand so great that they are relying heavily on the U.S., particularly Texas, to be able to supply that,” he said.

