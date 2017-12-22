Christmas Mass schedule announced at OLSS

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Six masses, a Posada and Christmas caroling are scheduled to celebrate the Christmas season at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel and the Mission in Laguna Heights.

The first mass scheduled on Saturday, Christmas Eve, is slated at 4 p.m. and will be celebrated in English.

The Children’s Mass, in English, is listed at 6 p.m. in the Port Isabel church, followed at 8 p.m. with a Spanish mass at the Laguna Heights Mission, located at 131 Garfield Street.

Also planned is a Christmas Posada at 10:30 p.m. inside the Port Isabel church, followed at 11:45 p.m. by Christmas caroling.

Scheduled to begin at 12:00 a.m. is Midnight Mass, which will be a bilingual celebration.

On Sunday, Christmas Day, a Spanish mass is planned at 9 a.m., followed at 11 a.m. with an English mass, both in the Port Isabel Church.

Then on Tuesday, Dec. 26, a bilingual mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. in the church. There will be no 5:30 p.m. mass.

