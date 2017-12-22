Island annexes land for Clayton’s Pier

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Clayton’s Pier was once again the topic of discussion during a pair of South Padre Island City Council meetings held last week.

At issue during the Dec. 13 and 14 meetings was the proposed annexation of land at the sight of the 1,000 foot pier project.

The property in question is described as, “a 10 foot wide strip of land along the southernmost portion of land known as Andy Bowie Park, extending out into the Gulf of Mexico, going south approximately 317 feet and also including submerged land east of Block 20, Padre Beach Estates Subdivision; Lot 2 Contran Subdivision; East Tracts 16 and 17, Padre Beach Subdivision, containing 6.61 acres, more or less.”

“This would be effectively annexing a small strip of land on the north side of the Hilton Garden Inn and Andy Bowie Park as well as the area on the beach as well as the submerged land where Clayton’s Pier is proposed for construction,” explained Assistant City Manager Darla Jones.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.