Gators get Tarpons

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons fell into a 14-0 hole in the first quarter of their District 32-4A hoops contest at Rio Grande City and lost to the Grulla Gators, 59-51, Tuesday night.

The Tarpons came out a little flat and were unable to score a single bucket the entire first quarter. It got better each quarter after that and Port Isabel came within six points of Grulla in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late and the Tarpons fell to 1-1 in league play.

“We had shots,” basketball Head Coach Mike Hazelton told the Press Wednesday. “We had open shots – they just weren’t falling.”

