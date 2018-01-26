Boot Scootin’ for literacy, art

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Decked out in cowboy hats, boots and big belt buckles, community members turned out last Saturday evening to enjoy a fun evening of country music and barbecued chicken while supporting fundraising efforts by the Friends of the Port Isabel Library (PIPL).

Greeting attendees at the door were Arlene Soults and Mary Gorball, both volunteers for the Friends of the Library for at least 12 years. Money raised by the Friends at this event will be used to support summer reading and other programs at the PIPL.

Arlene spoke about why she thinks the summer programs are so important. “It keeps the children off the streets and out of trouble and gives them purpose,” she said.

Gorball, an author, agreed. “I think it’s real important the children become involved in reading and that it involves families,” she said.

“Libraries are shrinking in size all over and I think it’s important to keep them open. By educating children, libraries will still survive.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.