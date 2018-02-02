Town Council holds marina workshop

By DINA ARÉVALO

The future of the Laguna Vista marina remains in question after the Town Council held a public workshop on the issue Tuesday evening.

The sole item on the agenda was a discussion of possible changes to the Marina Management Agreement, which has been a particularly contentious topic for the Town, especially in the wake of a possible lawsuit which has been threatened by an as-yet unnamed Laguna Vista resident.

With potential litigation looming over the Town’s continued marina discussions, Councilwoman Nadine Smith quickly recused herself from the discussion just after a roll call was taken by the city secretary.

“I’m saddened that legal action was threatened,” she said of the anonymous resident. She added that she was optimistic the Town and its residents could come to an agreement over the marina’s future before leaving the meeting.

What has become an issue over the last two years are two disparate factions among residents — one group, which includes members of the Laguna Vista Recreation Association (LVRA), which currently operates the marina, and whose members pay annual dues in order to use it.

On the other side are those who say the marina, though owned by the Town of Laguna Vista, is essentially a private use marina not accessible to the public at large.

