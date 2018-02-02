Kite Fest to proceed, rain or shine

By DINA ARÉVALO

Though the weekend forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Brownsville, that won’t stop the fun at the South Padre Island Kite Fest.

That’s the word from longtime Kite Fest organizer and owner of B&S Kites, Bob Doan. “It goes on rain or shine, no matter what, it has to go,” Doan said Wednesday.

Later, he joked that he tried to avoid saying the word “rain” when he spoke about the event. “It’s looking good for everything,” he said of the weather forecast. “And you don’t say any four-letter “R” words,” he said.

Doan has been putting the event together for the last 15 years, he said. Thousands of people come out to attend the three-day festival each year. Last year, even though a brief rain shower dampened things for a couple of hours on a Friday morning, overall attendance stood at approximately 5,000 people.

“They don’t all come at one time,” he added. “At any one given time there’s probably about 700-800 people out there,” he said.

