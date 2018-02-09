Boys head to Zapata Friday

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons lost a district basketball game at Rio Hondo on Monday, 71-68.

It was the team’s second straight loss in league play. Last Friday they fell to Hidalgo, 65-49, at Tarpon Gym.

The good news is that the Tarpons have clinched a playoff spot and enter this Friday’s game at Zapata in a tie for second-place with the Hawks, each side with 8-4 records in District 32-4A play. If the Tarpons beat the Hawks again they will clinch the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.

Port Isabel outscored Zapata, 54-42, in the first game between these two teams at home back on Jan.18.

At Rio Hondo Monday, the action was fast-paced from the start. The Tarpons led early but trailed 15-12 at the end of a quarter of play. Rio Hondo led 29-22 at the half and 47-38 at the end of the third quarter.

