Feb 09 2018

Boys head to Zapata Friday

February 9, 2018

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons lost a district basketball game at Rio Hondo on Monday, 71-68.

It was the team’s second straight loss in league play.  Last Friday they fell to Hidalgo, 65-49, at Tarpon Gym.

The good news is that the Tarpons have clinched a playoff spot and enter this Friday’s game at Zapata in a tie for second-place with the Hawks, each side with 8-4 records in District 32-4A play.  If the Tarpons beat the Hawks again they will clinch the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.

Port Isabel outscored Zapata, 54-42, in the first game between these two teams at home back on Jan.18.

At Rio Hondo Monday, the action was fast-paced from the start.  The Tarpons led early but trailed 15-12 at the end of a quarter of play.  Rio Hondo led 29-22 at the half and 47-38 at the end of the third quarter.

