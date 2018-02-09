Lifters aiming for regionals

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Several Port Isabel High power lifters placed in last Saturday’s powerlifting meet at Brownsville Hanna High School.

Currently competing in the 132.5-pound class for the Lady Tarpons is freshman Jackie Perez. She placed 9th with a total lift of 550 pounds. She did 245 pounds in the squat lift, 95 pounds on the bench press and 250 pounds in the dead lift.

The following Tarpon athletes also placed at the Hanna meet:

Luis Mortera, Sophomore, 275-pound class, 3rd place. Total Lift: 1,115 pounds (445-squat lift; 310-bench press; 360-dead lift).

Neyfus Castellanos, Junior, 220-pound class, 4th place. Total lift: 1,280 pounds (570-squat, 325-bench, 385-dead lift).

Nelson Mejia, Senior, 181-pound class, 5th place. Total lift: 1,110 (450 squat, 270-bench, 390-dead lift).

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.