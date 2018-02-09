Isla Blanca Park preps continue

By DINA ARÉVALO

As the first phase of improvements at Isla Blanca Park officially got under way this week, the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court turned its attention Tuesday to several other housekeeping matters at that park and one other on South Padre Island.

Members of the Commissioners’ Court and other local dignitaries gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony at Dolphin Cove, signaling the beginning of a largescale improvement project at Isla Blanca Park. It’s one of many such improvement projects scheduled for the County’s beachside public spaces which were outlined in the Parks Master Plan in 2015.

Phase 1 of the Isla Blanca Park project includes the construction of an amphitheater and multipurpose building at Dolphin Cove. The two facilities will include state-of-the art communications accessibility. To that end, the Court approved an agreement with Spectrum, formerly Time Warner Cable, to install a fiber optic line at the site of the new construction.

