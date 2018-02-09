Entertainment district sees rejuvenation ahead

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Two neighboring South Padre Island establishments — one a popular local eatery and entertainment venue, the other a vacant former nightclub — are under new ownership and will be undergoing renovations.

Palm Street Pier, located on the bay side of the Island at the southmost end of Laguna Boulevard, is now under the stewardship of Rupert Buntin, Jr. and family.

Speaking in a phone interview, Rupert’s son, Brady Buntin, spoke about his family’s background and their plans for the restaurant, which will be re-named the Lobo Del Mar Cafe.

“We’re a very large family. I’m one of 11 brothers and sisters, and there are around 60 of us down here on the Island now,” Buntin explained, saying his family moved here from Washington state. “We grew up on a boat in Alaska and have been in the tourist business in Hawaii and Mexico previously.”

The Buntin family has a musical group comprised of family members that perform under the name Lobo Del Mar, with their website describing them as, “One family, one show.” They perform a variety of music and dance from around the world. The ensemble includes such diverse instruments as bagpipes, lap steel guitar, mandolin, congas, fiddle and more.

