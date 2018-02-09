Lenten season begins Feb. 14

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten season in the Catholic Church, falls on Feb. 14 this year. At Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel, masses will be celebrated in English at 7 a.m., 12 noon and at 5:30 p.m. Masses in Spanish will be at 7 p.m. at the Laguna Heights Mission and at 7:30 p.m. in the church.

The Knights of Columbus will host a Fish Fry on Ash Wednesday at the Port Isabel Fireman’s Hall, 205 N. Longoria from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $6 per plate.

The Rev. Benjamin Aguilar, a visiting Carmelite priest from Chicago, will present “Lent: A New Beginning,” on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. All are welcome.

