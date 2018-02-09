Task Force approves dune ‘cut and fill’

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

In a meeting held on Monday, Feb. 5, the South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force considered a proposed dune ridge permit for the Isla Del Sol Condominiums Home Owners Association, 600 Padre Blvd.

Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill provided information about the request to the Task Force. “Under Chapter 22, it’s permitted that a property within the City of South Padre Island can perform a dune ridge construction project as long as there are certain bullet points that are found to be true. The primary one is that there is a height of 15 feet above sea level or greater on the property,” explained Hill.

He pointed out that the documentation provided showed t the dunes in this area had reached the required height. “There are dunes in the dune field of Isla Del Sol that have reached that height, which is why they are coming before you today to request that you recommend to City Council that they receive a dune ridge construction permit to allow them to bring their dunes down to 10 feet above sea level, essentially taking the highest points of the dunes and utilizing them to fill in the lowest,” said Hill.

