2017 a ‘good year’ for Island TIRZ

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The board of directors for the South Padre Island Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) gathered for the first time in a year during a meeting held last Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Board members present included Mayor Dennis Stahl, Mayor Pro-Tem Paul Munarriz, and Council Members Theresa Metty, Alita Bagley and Ken Medders.

After voting to approve the minutes of their February 2017 meeting, the Board moved to appoint a chair and vice chair to serve a one year term on the TIRZ board. Stahl was appointed as chair, and Munarriz was approved as vice chair.

SPI Assistant City Manager Darla Jones presented a summary of the TIRZ report to the Board. “Basically we had a very good year for the TIRZ,” summarized Jones.

