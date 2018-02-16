«

»

Feb 16 2018

Print this Post

2017 a ‘good year’ for Island TIRZ

Categories:

News

by Editor

February 16, 2018

By KEVIN RICH
Special to the PRESS

The board of directors for the South Padre Island Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) gathered for the first time in a year during a meeting held last Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Board members present included Mayor Dennis Stahl, Mayor Pro-Tem Paul Munarriz, and Council Members Theresa Metty, Alita Bagley and Ken Medders.

After voting to approve the minutes of their February 2017 meeting, the Board moved to appoint a chair and vice chair to serve a one year term on the TIRZ board. Stahl was appointed as chair, and Munarriz was approved as vice chair.

SPI Assistant City Manager Darla Jones presented a summary of the TIRZ report to the Board. “Basically we had a very good year for the TIRZ,” summarized Jones.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2018/02/16/2017-a-good-year-for-island-tirz/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 