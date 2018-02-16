Walk on the Wild Side – Ocelot spotted on camera

Special to the PRESS

This photograph of an endangered ocelot was captured by a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service camera near FM 106 in April 2017. The road was then under construction — a project which included the installation of several wildlife crossing underpasses beneath the roadway. Authorities say the wild cat did not use the wildlife crossing, however.

Lying north of the Town of Laguna Vista, FM 106 abuts the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, which is home to the federally endangered species. Just over a dozen ocelots have been recorded on or near the refuge.

The photograph of the ocelot was released via a tweet by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this month. Early media reports erroneously stated that the cat had been photographed using a wildlife crossing on Highway 48 between Brownsville and Port Isabel.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.