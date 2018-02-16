Youth Center meetings now open to the public

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Laguna Madre Youth Center (LMYC) Board meetings are now open to the public. It’s a move towards increased transparency and community involvement that first began last month.

Formerly known as the Boys and Girls Club of the Laguna Madre, the Youth Center severed its ties with the national nonprofit organization last year and reformed under independent leadership. It still offers similar services to Laguna Madre area children as it did under the B&GC banner, but has recently begun the process of expanding its services.

That includes partnerships with the City of Port Isabel for administrative services, the Port Isabel Public Library for library and tutoring services, and the rental of its facilities to third parties. Too, it came with a move by the board of directors to open board meetings to the public, following guidelines set forth by the Texas Public Meetings Act.

Meetings are held at the LMYC on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. Agendas are posted on the LMYC front door.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.