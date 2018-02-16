Garza earns 800M silver in San Benito

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel High’s Natalie Garza is off to a good start for the 2018 track season. She got top-three finishes in the 800-meter and the 400-meter runs at the Bobby Morrow Relays in San Benito last Friday.

Garza’s time of 1:03:56 was good for third place in the 400-meter run, and she was second in the 800-meters with a time of 2:30:26.

The large field of competitors was divided into several heats and final placings were determined by the times recorded by each runner in her respective heat.

“The first heat was the one with the better times,” girls track Head Coach Julie Breedlove said this week. “If she had been in a heat with this girl right here, she might have run faster. The heat she ran in wasn’t very fast. You’re going to run against the girls in your heat. In a slower heat it’s hard to push yourself. When you’re 20 meters ahead of a group it’s hard to push yourself to go.”

