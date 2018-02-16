Tarpons Off to Sams Relays Saturday

By LARRY GAGE

The Port Isabel Tarpon track and field team will compete in the Sams Relays this Saturday at Sams Stadium in Brownsville.

New track and field Head Coach Wen Moore took a limited number of athletes to last week’s Bobby Morrow Relays in San Benito.

“Most of the kids are in other sports right now – basketball, and soccer, and tennis,” Moore said. “For this first track meet we didn’t want to take anybody that was unprepared. We took eight kids and some kids didn’t compete because their events got rained out. Some of the jumps got rained out and the shot put got rained out.”

