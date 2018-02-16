Laguna Vista fireworks display approved

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista citizens will be treated to a professional fireworks exhibition as part of the Town’s Independence Day Celebration.

Pyro Shows of Texas, which has produced shows for South Padre Island and other Valley cities, was selected to create the display on June 30, the Saturday preceding the July 4 Independence Day.

The display can be set up on the Town’s Marina with the fireworks exploding over the water, Chad Stanley, Pyro Show’s general manager told Council members.

Cost for the exhibition was capped at $10,000 by the board at their Tuesday meeting.

In other matters, the Council approved resolutions ordering the Town’s general election and a special election for May 5.

Police and fire department matters dominated the meeting with Police Chief Tony David presenting the 2017 Racial Profile Report. He also asked for approval to apply for funds from the Local Border Security Program, the State Security Program for Law Enforcement Terrorism Prevention activities and the Victims of Crime Act from the Texas governor’s office.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.