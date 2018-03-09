Barrera Qualifies for State

By LARRY GAGE

Port Isabel Lady Tarpon powerlifter Julianna Barrera has qualified for the Texas State Girls Powerlifting Meet for the second year in a row.

Barrera goes to state on the strength of a 970-pound total lift at last week’s regional meet at Carrizo Springs High School. She competes in the 165-pound weight class.

Barrera did a personal record 410 pounds on her squat lift and a personal record 350 pounds on her best total on the dead lift. She successfully lifted 210 pounds on the bench press.

“It wasn’t my best meet,” Barrera said in the weight room Tuesday afternoon. “I wasn’t getting my openers. I wasn’t really sure what the judges were looking for, so I was a little bit down the whole day. But I got to where I needed to be at the end, so I can be grateful for that,” she said.

