New Coast Guard station named after Port Isabel hero

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Officials gathered in Corpus Christi last Friday to dedicate the new Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi’s newest facility, named after Port Isabel native, Chief Boatswain’s Mate Pablo Valent.

According to the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA), Valent was born in then-Point Isabel on Aug. 26, 1884. With seafaring in his blood, Valent “served as the captain of the Brazos Coast Guard Station on South Padre Island,” reads a biography of him on the TSHA website.

Valent was a fisherman, a businessman, a religious man and a politically active Democrat. But perhaps his most indelible mark on history came in 1919, when Valent rescued the eight-man crew of the Cape Horn, a schooner which was floundering in seas roughed up by a Category 4 hurricane, according to information provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Valent and a small crew rescued the men on Sept. 16, 1919. The vessel ultimately capsized. The hurricane, simply called Storm Number 2, had 125 mph sustained winds and ultimately resulted in 284 deaths, according to weather.gov.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.