BoA approves Entertainment District exception

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Board of Adjustments and Appeals (BoA) held a public hearing on Tuesday, March 6 regarding the issuance of a special exception. The request was to allow the construction of a single family residence within the City’s Entertainment District at Lot 6, Block 14, of the Padre Beach Subdivision Section II, 111 W. Sheepshead St.

Assistant City Manager Darla Jones began the discussion by introducing SPI’s new planning director, Cliff Cross. Director Cross provided background information on the property, saying it is currently an empty lot located between two residential dwellings. According to the zoning classification at the location, a special exception is required in order to construct a single-family residence, he explained.

Cross also commented on the project’s compliance with the City’s form based code. “We feel it will have no problems in the proposed design to meet these requirements,” he said.

