Data visualization shows winter tourist upswing

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The SPI Convention and Visitors Advisory Board received a comprehensive productivity report regarding the activities of the City’s Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) during their Wednesday, Feb. 28 meeting.

CVB Director Keith Arnold led off with a demonstration of the CVB’s new web-based dashboard. “It’s evolving, in part, because we’re fine tuning things,” Arnold said. He explained the CVB is adding and compiling data with the tool in order to provide metrics to enhance performance.

Arnold provided a graphic representation of the progress being made in the development of the site. “This is a real deep drill. It is very, very deep on how we’re doing in an attempt to fall in line with everything that is going on related with this, but also for this organization to be more effective, and also be able to better report to the public how well we’re doing, and to keep them on track with our progression.”

Arnold provided additional graphic representation of economic data, including mixed beverage taxes, hotel occupancy tax revenues, sales tax, and occupancy.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.