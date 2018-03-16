Barrera, Wise qualify for state

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Julianna Barrera will be on her way to the state powerlifting meet in Waco by the time most Press readers see this article, but she is not the only Port Isabel High lifter to qualify for state competition. Dagan Wise also qualified for the state meet with his performance at the men’s regional meet at Bishop last Saturday.

The Press spoke with powerlifting coach Johnathan Bodden and the school’s two state qualifiers this week in the weight room at the high school.

“I feel great,” Barrera said Wednesday between practice lifts. “I’m very confident about Saturday, no matter what happens. It’s my junior year so it’s not devastating if I don’t do as well as I want to. It’s still pretty important,” she said.

