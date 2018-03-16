Shrewsbury takes gold at Hudson Relays

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel High track man Shawn Shrewsbury struck gold at last week’s Jim Hudson Relays in La Feria. He won the 400-meter dash with a personal record time of 52.34 seconds.

The 400-meters is a one-lap sprint race and Shrewsbury had to go all out the entire distance to get the win, as the margin of victory was barely half a second. Second place finisher Axel Garza of La Grulla was timed at 52.83 seconds.

“He looked strong,” track and field head coach Wen Moore said at Wednesday morning’s practice at Tarpon Stadium. “He ran a good race. It (400 meters) really is his best race – he runs it well,” Moore said.

