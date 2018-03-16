Cesenes vaults to silver at La Feria

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel Lady Tarpon Marlyn Cesenes took second place in the pole vault for the second week in a row at last Saturday’s Jim Hudson Relays at La Feria. She cleared 8-feet, 6-inches, also for the second consecutive week.

“She came out 8-06 again, so we’re looking to move that one up,” Lady Tarpon track coach Julie Breedlove told the Press.

The pole vault winner, Rio Hondo’s Marilyn Treviño, was only half-a-foot above Cesenes with the winning height of 9-feet even.

Port Isabel collected points in four other events for a total of 21 points, and that was good for 10th in the final team standings.

