Barrera takes bronze at State

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

In just her second time competing at the state level, Port Isabel powerlifter Julianna Barrera came away with a bronze medal.

Competing in the 165-pound weight class Barrera got the third place finish with a total lift of 960 pounds. The 2018 Texas Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet was held last Saturday at the Extraco Events Center in Waco. Competition got underway at 9 a.m.

“It felt really great just because last year, when I went to State, I didn’t place at all,” Barrera told the Press Tuesday. “It’s a real feeling of accomplishment just because I had to work really hard to get to where I was at,” she said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.